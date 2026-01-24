Audio mp3:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published The Door Ajar I left the door ajar for something I couldn't explain Not the hint of a perfume that once drove me wild Or the sound of a haunting refrain I left the door ajar in the hope of a lovely surprise Not the glow of a memory filled with delight But the feel of a sun on the rise The past is the past and has vanished away The winds that are blowing have blown Each gathering moment creates a new day For a future that's yet to be known I left the door ajar for someone to find as a clue That there's no looking back to the paths that we took Because kisses worth kissing must always be new The past is the past and has vanished away The winds that are blowing have blown Each gathering moment creates a new day For a future that's yet to be known I left the door ajar for someone to find as a clue That there's no looking back to the paths that we took Because kisses worth kissing must always be new Kisses must always be new Emanuel E Garcia December 2025

Performance arrangement via Suno, whose role was to provide the performance output under my stylistic instructions. It had no part in creating the lyrics or melody.

Ferrante Pallas is the ‘artist’ under whom the performances are created. Singers and other musicians are encouraged to cover this song — that’s the whole point of this, to engender real live performances of this music, in addition for listeners to enjoy this production template.

Sara Vale is a singing ‘avatar’.

Video photo credits:

Avin Ezzati on Unsplash

Bethan Zwag on Unsplash

Getty Images on Unsplash (also thumbnail)

Jr Korpa on Unsplash

Yevgeniy Mironov on Unsplash

