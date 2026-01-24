Emanuel E. Garcia's Poetry, Fiction and Music

The Door Ajar

a song about memory, longing and creating ourselves anew
Emanuel E. Garcia's avatar
Emanuel E. Garcia
Jan 24, 2026

I left the door ajar for something I couldn't explain
Not the hint of a perfume that once drove me wild
Or the sound of a haunting refrain

I left the door ajar in the hope of a lovely surprise
Not the glow of a memory filled with delight
But the feel of a sun on the rise

The past is the past and has vanished away
The winds that are blowing have blown
Each gathering moment creates a new day
For a future that's yet to be known

I left the door ajar for someone to find as a clue
That there's no looking back to the paths that we took
Because kisses worth kissing must always be new

The past is the past and has vanished away
The winds that are blowing have blown
Each gathering moment creates a new day
For a future that's yet to be known

I left the door ajar for someone to find as a clue
That there's no looking back to the paths that we took
Because kisses worth kissing must always be new
Kisses must always be new


Emanuel E Garcia
December 2025

Performance arrangement via Suno, whose role was to provide the performance output under my stylistic instructions. It had no part in creating the lyrics or melody.

Ferrante Pallas is the ‘artist’ under whom the performances are created. Singers and other musicians are encouraged to cover this song — that’s the whole point of this, to engender real live performances of this music, in addition for listeners to enjoy this production template.

Sara Vale is a singing ‘avatar’.

Video photo credits:

Avin Ezzati on Unsplash

Bethan Zwag on Unsplash

Getty Images on Unsplash (also thumbnail)

Jr Korpa on Unsplash

Yevgeniy Mironov on Unsplash

