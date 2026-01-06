Emanuel E. Garcia's Poetry, Fiction and Music

Again

A dreamy song about the complexity of love, and hope
Emanuel E. Garcia
Jan 06, 2026

Audio mp3:

Again


Why are you so austere?
How can you simply pass me by without a care?

Why do I count the days?
How can I bide my time until I draw your gaze?

In the uncertainty of love our hearts were torn
In this eternity of doubt I hope a dawning reflection
Will soften your scorn and

Maybe you will glance my way
How can you overlook what I forgot to say?

In the uncertainty of love our hearts were torn
In this eternity of doubt I hope a dawning reflection
Will soften your scorn and

Surely we will meet again
You and I will greet each other with a kiss and then

All the uncertainty of love will disappear
And the eternity of hope will bring us nearer and nearer,
Ever so dear and

You and I will kiss
Again


Emanuel E. Garcia
October 2025

Performance arrangement via Suno, whose role was to provide the performance output under my stylistic instructions. It had no part in creating the lyrics or melody.

Ferrante Pallas is the ‘artist’ under whom the performances are created. Singers and other musicians are encouraged to cover this song — that’s the whole point of this, to engender real live performances of this music, in addition for listeners to enjoy this production template.

Guy Harlow is a male singing ‘avatar’.

Anastasija Puskas on Unsplash

Please like, share, subscribe, and if you'd like to support this work visit Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon etc. to help get this song and others streamed.

