Audio mp3:

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Again Why are you so austere? How can you simply pass me by without a care? Why do I count the days? How can I bide my time until I draw your gaze? In the uncertainty of love our hearts were torn In this eternity of doubt I hope a dawning reflection Will soften your scorn and Maybe you will glance my way How can you overlook what I forgot to say? In the uncertainty of love our hearts were torn In this eternity of doubt I hope a dawning reflection Will soften your scorn and Surely we will meet again You and I will greet each other with a kiss and then All the uncertainty of love will disappear And the eternity of hope will bring us nearer and nearer, Ever so dear and You and I will kiss Again Emanuel E. Garcia October 2025

Performance arrangement via Suno, whose role was to provide the performance output under my stylistic instructions. It had no part in creating the lyrics or melody.

Ferrante Pallas is the ‘artist’ under whom the performances are created. Singers and other musicians are encouraged to cover this song — that’s the whole point of this, to engender real live performances of this music, in addition for listeners to enjoy this production template.

Guy Harlow is a male singing ‘avatar’.

Video Photo and Thumbnail:

Anastasija Puskas on Unsplash

Please like, share, subscribe, and if you’d like to support this work visit Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon etc. to help get this song and others streamed.