Emanuel E. Garcia's Poetry, Fiction and Music

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

In the Divine

for Julia Maria Seemann
Emanuel E. Garcia's avatar
Emanuel E. Garcia
Jan 20, 2026

Audio mp3:

0:00
-4:19

I wrote this song for Julia Seemann, with whom I have conducted interviews about her courageous battle with cancer, the most recent of which is here:

NewZealandDoc’s Newsletter
Cancer: A Personal Journey, Part 3
Please join me for the third part in a podcast devoted to exploring the impact of the diagnosis and treatment of cancer on a young woman, Julia Maria Seemann, who has come forward to share her remarkable insights, observations and experiences…
Listen now
2 days ago · 6 likes · 4 comments · NewZealandDoc

I am also posting the official ‘lyrics video’ here for those who like to follow the words of a song:

Julia’s substack is here:

Spiritual Awakening NOW
Peace, love, meditation, spirituality, with accompanying videos.
By Julia
In the Divine

I tried to find the spark of light
In poems and in song,
In books whose endless pages
Show where everything's gone wrong

I tried to find whatever might
Explain my journey's aim,
The roads that weren't taken
And the loves I couldn't name

The wanting and the wishing for a sign
The waiting and the hoping for a door
To open and a final word to tell me 
Whether what I yearned to feel and more
Could yet be mine

Your kind and piercing eyes bestow
A grace on my poor form
The hand that stretches out to me
Has hushed my every storm

Your blessing leaves me all aglow
I'm now serenely calm
I've found the home I sought for years
My refuge and my balm
I've found the home I sought for years
My refuge and my balm

The wanting and the wishing for a sign
The waiting and the hoping for a door
To open and a final word have led me
Now at last to the divine

Your blessing leaves me all aglow
I'm now serenely calm
I've found the home I sought for years
My refuge and my balm

In the divine

Emanuel E. Garcia
January 2026

Performance arrangement via Suno, whose role was to provide the performance output under my stylistic instructions. It had no part in creating the lyrics or melody.

Ferrante Pallas is the ‘artist’ under whom the performances are created. Singers and other musicians are encouraged to cover this song — that’s the whole point of this, to engender real live performances of this music, in addition for listeners to enjoy this production template.

If you’d like to support this work visit Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon etc. to help get this song and others streamed.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Emanuel E. Garcia · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture