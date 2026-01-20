Audio mp3:

I wrote this song for Julia Seemann, with whom I have conducted interviews about her courageous battle with cancer, the most recent of which is here:

I am also posting the official ‘lyrics video’ here for those who like to follow the words of a song:

Julia’s substack is here:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published In the Divine I tried to find the spark of light In poems and in song, In books whose endless pages Show where everything's gone wrong I tried to find whatever might Explain my journey's aim, The roads that weren't taken And the loves I couldn't name The wanting and the wishing for a sign The waiting and the hoping for a door To open and a final word to tell me Whether what I yearned to feel and more Could yet be mine Your kind and piercing eyes bestow A grace on my poor form The hand that stretches out to me Has hushed my every storm Your blessing leaves me all aglow I'm now serenely calm I've found the home I sought for years My refuge and my balm I've found the home I sought for years My refuge and my balm The wanting and the wishing for a sign The waiting and the hoping for a door To open and a final word have led me Now at last to the divine Your blessing leaves me all aglow I'm now serenely calm I've found the home I sought for years My refuge and my balm In the divine Emanuel E. Garcia January 2026

Performance arrangement via Suno, whose role was to provide the performance output under my stylistic instructions. It had no part in creating the lyrics or melody.

Ferrante Pallas is the ‘artist’ under whom the performances are created. Singers and other musicians are encouraged to cover this song — that’s the whole point of this, to engender real live performances of this music, in addition for listeners to enjoy this production template.

