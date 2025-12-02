Emanuel E. Garcia's Poetry, Fiction and Music

That Certain Something

available on Spotify, Apple, Amazon and other music streaming platforms
Emanuel E. Garcia
Dec 02, 2025

Words and Music by Emanuel E. Garcia

Performance arrangement via Suno, whose role was to provide the performance output under my stylistic instructions. It had no part in creating the lyrics or melody.

Ferrante Pallas is the ‘artist’ under whom the performances are created. Singers and other musicians are encouraged to cover this song — that’s the whole point of this, to engender real live performances of this music, in addition for listeners to enjoy this production template.

That Certain Someone

It used to be I had my eye on glamour
And I used to think I had a feel for style
Nothing more bedazzled me than women who were haughty
And wore jewels that could be seen for at least a mile 
They were the gals that made my life worthwhile

It used to be I had a nose for riches
And the elegance conferred by caviar
Nothing more attracted me than women who were naughty
In their fearlessness for riding wild and far 
They were the gals that always raised the bar

But ...
You were simple as a flower
And as quiet as a church
And you left after an hour
Leaving me right in the lurch
I could see you had no loot
And your clothes were just threadbare
But you didn’t give a hoot
Because you really didn’t care
About the things you never wanted
And I never would have bet
That I would find myself so daunted
On the day that we first met

You’ve got that certain something that’s aroused me
I wasn’t really after haute couture
Nothing more bewitches me than who you really are
Without toys and props and appetites for more 
Now my life is less a bore
And I finally and truly hanker for
That someone who has taught me how to soar

You were simple as a flower
And as quiet as a church
And you left after an hour
Leaving me right in the lurch
I could see you had no loot
And your clothes were just threadbare
But you didn’t give a hoot
Because you really didn’t care
About the things you never wanted
And I never would have bet
That I would find myself so daunted
On the day that we first met

Now my life is less a bore
And I finally and truly and definitively hanker for
That someone with that something who has genuinely taught me how to soar

Emanuel E. Garcia
November 2025

Also available on YouTube:

Video photo credits:

Mihaela Claudia Puscas on Unsplash, Madeline Liu on Unsplash, lanzu ln on Unsplash, Daniele Simon on Unsplash, shahin khalaji on Unsplash, Wilhelm Gunkel on Unsplash, Alexandr Choi on Unsplash, Eva Trstenjak on Unsplash, Chalo Garcia on Unsplash, Alexander Jawfox on Unsplash, Fausto García-Menéndez on Unsplash, Ryanwar Hanif on Unsplash, Behnam Samipour on Unsplash, hassan ranjbari on Unsplash, Bundo Kim on Unsplash, lilartsy on Unsplash

© 2025 Emanuel E. Garcia
