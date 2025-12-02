Words and Music by Emanuel E. Garcia

Performance arrangement via Suno, whose role was to provide the performance output under my stylistic instructions. It had no part in creating the lyrics or melody.

Ferrante Pallas is the ‘artist’ under whom the performances are created. Singers and other musicians are encouraged to cover this song — that’s the whole point of this, to engender real live performances of this music, in addition for listeners to enjoy this production template.

Like, share and subscribe if you are so moved!

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published That Certain Someone It used to be I had my eye on glamour And I used to think I had a feel for style Nothing more bedazzled me than women who were haughty And wore jewels that could be seen for at least a mile They were the gals that made my life worthwhile It used to be I had a nose for riches And the elegance conferred by caviar Nothing more attracted me than women who were naughty In their fearlessness for riding wild and far They were the gals that always raised the bar But ... You were simple as a flower And as quiet as a church And you left after an hour Leaving me right in the lurch I could see you had no loot And your clothes were just threadbare But you didn’t give a hoot Because you really didn’t care About the things you never wanted And I never would have bet That I would find myself so daunted On the day that we first met You’ve got that certain something that’s aroused me I wasn’t really after haute couture Nothing more bewitches me than who you really are Without toys and props and appetites for more Now my life is less a bore And I finally and truly hanker for That someone who has taught me how to soar You were simple as a flower And as quiet as a church And you left after an hour Leaving me right in the lurch I could see you had no loot And your clothes were just threadbare But you didn’t give a hoot Because you really didn’t care About the things you never wanted And I never would have bet That I would find myself so daunted On the day that we first met Now my life is less a bore And I finally and truly and definitively hanker for That someone with that something who has genuinely taught me how to soar Emanuel E. Garcia November 2025

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Also available on YouTube:

Video photo credits:

Mihaela Claudia Puscas on Unsplash, Madeline Liu on Unsplash, lanzu ln on Unsplash, Daniele Simon on Unsplash, shahin khalaji on Unsplash, Wilhelm Gunkel on Unsplash, Alexandr Choi on Unsplash, Eva Trstenjak on Unsplash, Chalo Garcia on Unsplash, Alexander Jawfox on Unsplash, Fausto García-Menéndez on Unsplash, Ryanwar Hanif on Unsplash, Behnam Samipour on Unsplash, hassan ranjbari on Unsplash, Bundo Kim on Unsplash, lilartsy on Unsplash