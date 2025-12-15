Emanuel E. Garcia's Poetry, Fiction and Music

The Dance

a catchy upbeat jazzy number about a dance ... and what it may hold in store
Emanuel E. Garcia
Dec 15, 2025

Words and Music by Emanuel E. Garcia

Audio mp3:

The Dance

Short winter nights, cold summer days
I’ve packed my bags and my mind is in a haze
Cause the thought of your smile and the sight of your blush
When I ask for your hand for a dance
Turns the weather to something I can’t understand
In the glow of our new romance

A swinging step, a graceful twirl
You’re in my arms and you leave them in a curl
And the length of your legs and the flash of your eyes
When I beckon you back for a pass
Makes me grin with delight and admire the moves
That define what it means to have class

Is there anything so marvelous as dancing side by side
A singer croons, the cymbals shiver, brass and saxes glide
Your lithe and supple body tells the pulse of every beat
And the easeful arm I lend allows an acrobatic treat

We’re out of breath, it’s too much fun
The band’s at rest but we’ve only just begun
Cause the width of your smile and the flush of your face
As we rise for another ballet
Tell me everything’s swell and we’ve got a good chance
 And that’s all that we’ve needed to say

Is there anything so marvelous as dancing side by side
A singer croons, the cymbals shiver, brass and saxes glide
Your lithe and supple body tells the pulse of every beat
And the easeful arm I lend allows an acrobatic treat

We’re out of breath, it’s too much fun
The band’s at rest but we’ve only just begun
Cause the width of your smile and the flush of your face
As we rise for another ballet
Tell me everything’s swell and we’ve got a good chance
And that’s all that we’ve needed to say

And that’s all that we’ve needed to say


Emanuel E. Garcia
December 2025

Also on YouTube:

available on Spotify, Amazon, Apple and other streaming music platforms

Performance arrangement via Suno, whose role was to provide the performance output under my stylistic instructions. It had no part in creating the lyrics or melody.

Ferrante Pallas is the ‘artist’ under whom the performances are created. Singers and other musicians are encouraged to cover this song — that’s the whole point of this, to engender real live performances of this music, in addition for listeners to enjoy this production template.

Video Photo Credits:

Jacob Diehl on Unsplash

Gift Habeshaw on Unsplash

Rafael Leão on Unsplash

Hunter Newton on Unsplash

Ahmet Sali on Unsplash

Sebastian Schuster on Unsplash

Preillumination SeTh on Unsplash

Preillumination SeTh on Unsplash

Harry Spink on Unsplash

Distrokid generated images

Thumbnail: Getty Images on Unsplash

