Words and Music by Emanuel E. Garcia

Audio mp3:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published The Dance Short winter nights, cold summer days I’ve packed my bags and my mind is in a haze Cause the thought of your smile and the sight of your blush When I ask for your hand for a dance Turns the weather to something I can’t understand In the glow of our new romance A swinging step, a graceful twirl You’re in my arms and you leave them in a curl And the length of your legs and the flash of your eyes When I beckon you back for a pass Makes me grin with delight and admire the moves That define what it means to have class Is there anything so marvelous as dancing side by side A singer croons, the cymbals shiver, brass and saxes glide Your lithe and supple body tells the pulse of every beat And the easeful arm I lend allows an acrobatic treat We’re out of breath, it’s too much fun The band’s at rest but we’ve only just begun Cause the width of your smile and the flush of your face As we rise for another ballet Tell me everything’s swell and we’ve got a good chance And that’s all that we’ve needed to say Is there anything so marvelous as dancing side by side A singer croons, the cymbals shiver, brass and saxes glide Your lithe and supple body tells the pulse of every beat And the easeful arm I lend allows an acrobatic treat We’re out of breath, it’s too much fun The band’s at rest but we’ve only just begun Cause the width of your smile and the flush of your face As we rise for another ballet Tell me everything’s swell and we’ve got a good chance And that’s all that we’ve needed to say And that’s all that we’ve needed to say Emanuel E. Garcia December 2025 Also on YouTube:

available on Spotify, Amazon, Apple and other streaming music platforms

Performance arrangement via Suno, whose role was to provide the performance output under my stylistic instructions. It had no part in creating the lyrics or melody.

Ferrante Pallas is the ‘artist’ under whom the performances are created. Singers and other musicians are encouraged to cover this song — that’s the whole point of this, to engender real live performances of this music, in addition for listeners to enjoy this production template.

